Fiem Industries consolidated net profit rises 12.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.51% to Rs 769.91 croreNet profit of Fiem Industries rose 12.80% to Rs 64.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 57.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.51% to Rs 769.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 649.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales769.91649.64 19 OPM %13.4913.78 -PBDT107.5994.98 13 PBT88.3277.77 14 NP64.8857.52 13
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