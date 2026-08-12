Fiem Industries consolidated net profit rises 12.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.51% to Rs 769.91 crore

Net profit of Fiem Industries rose 12.80% to Rs 64.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 57.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.51% to Rs 769.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 649.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.769.91649.6413.4913.78107.5994.9888.3277.7764.8857.52

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