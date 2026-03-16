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Fiem Industries inaugurates EMI and EMC testing laboratory at Gurugram

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Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 7:50 PM IST
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Fiem Industries has announced the commissioning and inauguration of a new state of-the-art Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) and Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) Testing Laboratory at its R&D-Electronics, Innovation Centre & Corporate Office in Gurugram.

The facility has been established to support the Company's growing focus on automotive lighting electronics for two-wheelers and four-wheelers, particularly as LED lighting systems and electronic controls are becoming increasingly integral to modern automotive lighting solutions.

The laboratory will enable FIEM to conduct critical EMI and EMC validation tests in-house for automotive lighting products, ensuring compliance with automotive regulatory standards and OEM specifications.

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First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 7:50 PM IST

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