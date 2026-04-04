Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Filatex Fashions board approves fund raising via FCCBs up to USD 100 million

Filatex Fashions board approves fund raising via FCCBs up to USD 100 million

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Last Updated : Apr 04 2026 | 1:50 PM IST
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At meeting held on 03 April 2026

The board of Filatex Fashions at its meeting held on 03 April 2026 has approved the proposal to raise funds by way of issuance of foreign currency convertible bonds for an aggregate amount not exceeding USD 100 million in one or more tranches.

The board also approved increase in authorised share capital from Rs 850 crore to Rs 1000 crore.

Further, the board approved proposal to give loans, guarantees, provide securities and/or make investments upto Rs 2000 crore.

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First Published: Apr 04 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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