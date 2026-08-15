Filatex Fashions consolidated net profit declines 78.32% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 56.73% to Rs 20.00 croreNet profit of Filatex Fashions declined 78.32% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 56.73% to Rs 20.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 46.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales20.0046.22 -57 OPM %2.255.02 -PBDT0.651.88 -65 PBT0.411.71 -76 NP0.311.43 -78
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