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Filatex Fashions consolidated net profit declines 81.98% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 4:12 PM IST
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Sales decline 65.66% to Rs 22.96 crore

Net profit of Filatex Fashions declined 81.98% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 65.66% to Rs 22.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 66.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 69.96% to Rs 2.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 37.87% to Rs 115.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 185.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales22.9666.86 -66 115.44185.81 -38 OPM %-2.26-2.86 -3.605.32 - PBDT0.602.42 -75 4.4913.52 -67 PBT0.402.37 -83 3.7712.77 -70 NP0.311.72 -82 2.839.42 -70

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:12 PM IST

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