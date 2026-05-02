Filatex India consolidated net profit declines 2.46% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 8.75% to Rs 985.49 crore

Net profit of Filatex India declined 2.46% to Rs 40.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.75% to Rs 985.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1080.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.89% to Rs 183.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 133.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.15% to Rs 4160.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4252.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.