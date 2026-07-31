Filatex India consolidated net profit rises 19.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.14% to Rs 1145.30 croreNet profit of Filatex India rose 19.33% to Rs 48.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 40.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.14% to Rs 1145.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1049.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1145.301049.40 9 OPM %6.856.47 -PBDT84.9273.73 15 PBT65.2554.82 19 NP48.5240.66 19
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