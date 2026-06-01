Filtron Engineers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.87 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 65.12 crore

Net profit of Filtron Engineers reported to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 65.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 4.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 30328.00% to Rs 76.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.