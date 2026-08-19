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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Finance Minister has called upon PSBs and PFIs to build on their institutional strength

Finance Minister has called upon PSBs and PFIs to build on their institutional strength

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Last Updated : Aug 19 2026 | 9:51 AM IST
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Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman has called upon PSBs and PFIs to build on their institutional strength, anticipate emerging opportunities and develop capabilities to support Indias evolving economic requirements.On Banking for Youth, the Finance Minister called upon PSBs to undertake a focused, month-long campaign commencing from 2nd October 2026 for youth above 16 years, coordinated through the Indian Banks Association (IBA), to strengthen engagement with young citizens entering the formal financial system.

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First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

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