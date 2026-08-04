Fine Line Circuits standalone net profit rises 183.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 47.86% to Rs 10.72 croreNet profit of Fine Line Circuits rose 183.33% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 47.86% to Rs 10.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales10.727.25 48 OPM %4.294.55 -PBDT0.350.24 46 PBT0.180.07 157 NP0.170.06 183
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