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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fine Organic Industries consolidated net profit rises 17.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Fine Organic Industries consolidated net profit rises 17.98% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 5:05 PM IST
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Sales rise 17.98% to Rs 694.17 crore

Net profit of Fine Organic Industries rose 17.98% to Rs 138.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 117.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.98% to Rs 694.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 588.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales694.17588.38 18 OPM %25.0720.88 -PBDT197.37162.15 22 PBT183.55150.36 22 NP138.14117.09 18

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 5:05 PM IST

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