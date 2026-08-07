Fine Organic Industries consolidated net profit rises 17.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.98% to Rs 694.17 crore

Net profit of Fine Organic Industries rose 17.98% to Rs 138.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 117.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.98% to Rs 694.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 588.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.694.17588.3825.0720.88197.37162.15183.55150.36138.14117.09

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