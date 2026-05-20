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Fine Organic Industries consolidated net profit rises 20.97% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 3.05% to Rs 625.32 crore

Net profit of Fine Organic Industries rose 20.97% to Rs 117.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 97.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.05% to Rs 625.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 606.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.60% to Rs 417.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 410.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.26% to Rs 2365.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2269.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales625.32606.79 3 2365.802269.15 4 OPM %20.6219.70 -20.2822.57 - PBDT160.83144.76 11 592.37607.45 -2 PBT142.79129.92 10 535.96555.16 -3 NP117.4997.12 21 417.07410.50 2

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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