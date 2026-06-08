Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fineotex Chemical announces expansion of its manufacturing unit in Texas

Fineotex Chemical announces expansion of its manufacturing unit in Texas

Image
Last Updated : Jun 08 2026 | 4:31 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

CrudeChem Technology LLC, a subsidiary of Fineotex Chemical, has announced a significant further expansion of its manufacturing capacity at its Texas facility with the addition of 150 million pounds per annum (MM lbs/year).

This strategic expansion will increase the facility's total manufacturing capacity from 200 million pounds per year to 350 million pounds per year, substantially enhancing the company's ability to meet the growing demand for specialty chemicals across domestic and international markets.

The expanded capacity is expected to strengthen CrudeChem Technology's position as a leading producer of specialty chemical solutions for the oilfield and the energy sectors. The additional production capability will enable the company to better serve its existing customer base while supporting future growth opportunities across key markets.

The expansion reflects the company's continued focus on scaling its operations, improving supply chain efficiencies, and strengthening its manufacturing footprint in North America. The enhanced capacity is expected to provide greater flexibility in production planning and support the increasing requirements of customers for high-quality specialty chemical products.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hardwyn India's board OKs 2:5 bonus share issue

Japanese stocks tumble on tech weakness

China stocks slide on tech selloff

Sensex settles 719 pts lower; Nifty ends below 23,150; VIX soars 8.21%

Dynacons Systems bags Rs 126-cr order from Central Bank of India

First Published: Jun 08 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story