Fineotex Chemical announces expansion of its manufacturing unit in Texas

CrudeChem Technology LLC, a subsidiary of Fineotex Chemical, has announced a significant further expansion of its manufacturing capacity at its Texas facility with the addition of 150 million pounds per annum (MM lbs/year).

This strategic expansion will increase the facility's total manufacturing capacity from 200 million pounds per year to 350 million pounds per year, substantially enhancing the company's ability to meet the growing demand for specialty chemicals across domestic and international markets.

The expanded capacity is expected to strengthen CrudeChem Technology's position as a leading producer of specialty chemical solutions for the oilfield and the energy sectors. The additional production capability will enable the company to better serve its existing customer base while supporting future growth opportunities across key markets.