Fineotex Chemical consolidated net profit rises 54.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 174.77% to Rs 376.63 crore

Net profit of Fineotex Chemical rose 54.78% to Rs 38.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 24.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 174.77% to Rs 376.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 137.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.376.63137.0715.7018.3869.1334.1864.7431.4938.4024.81

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