Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd, Geecee Ventures Ltd, Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd and Responsive Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 May 2026.

Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd, Geecee Ventures Ltd, Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd and Responsive Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 May 2026.

Fineotex Chemical Ltd surged 16.58% to Rs 29.68 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 24.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd soared 15.39% to Rs 176.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4809 shares in the past one month. Geecee Ventures Ltd spiked 15.34% to Rs 347. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 24231 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 316 shares in the past one month. Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd exploded 14.46% to Rs 666.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.35 lakh shares in the past one month.