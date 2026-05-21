Finkurve Financial Services standalone net profit rises 105.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 67.15% to Rs 67.33 crore

Net profit of Finkurve Financial Services rose 105.63% to Rs 8.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 67.15% to Rs 67.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 49.51% to Rs 26.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 47.51% to Rs 207.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 140.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.