Finkurve Financial Services standalone net profit rises 65.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 88.31% to Rs 75.10 croreNet profit of Finkurve Financial Services rose 65.82% to Rs 8.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 88.31% to Rs 75.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 39.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales75.1039.88 88 OPM %51.0536.36 -PBDT12.347.58 63 PBT11.216.83 64 NP8.445.09 66
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