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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Finkurve Financial Services standalone net profit rises 65.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Finkurve Financial Services standalone net profit rises 65.82% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 88.31% to Rs 75.10 crore

Net profit of Finkurve Financial Services rose 65.82% to Rs 8.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 88.31% to Rs 75.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 39.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales75.1039.88 88 OPM %51.0536.36 -PBDT12.347.58 63 PBT11.216.83 64 NP8.445.09 66

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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