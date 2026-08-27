Fino Payments Bank gets RBI nod for extension of tenure of Ketan Merchant as interim CEO

Fino Payments Bank said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the extension of tenure of Ketan Merchant as interim CEO of the bank, for a further period of three months

The extension would be effective from 27 August 2026 or till the date of taking charge of regular MD & CEO, whichever is earlier.

The announcement was made post market hours yesterday, 26 August 2026.

Fino Payments Bank, a subsidiary of Fino Paytech, is a technology-led, asset-light digital bank serving emerging India. Backed by marquee investors including ICICI Group, BPCL, Blackstone, LIC, and IFC, Fino operates a high-volume, low-cost model focused on financial inclusion. The bank has received In-principle approval from RBI to convert into a small finance bank on 5th December 2025, making it the first payments bank to achieve this distinction.