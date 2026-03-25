Fino Payments Bank hits the roof as FY26 referral loan disbursements near Rs 1,300 crore level

Fino Payments Bank was locked in 10% upper circuit at Rs 122.75 after the bank announced that it is on track to record close to Rs 1,300 crore in referral loan disbursements for FY26.

The bank stated that it is witnessing strong momentum in its referral lending business through own merchant channel.

As of March 20, 2026, Q4 FY26 referral loan disbursements have already reached Rs 540 crore and are expected to close at Rs 630 crore, which would be nearly 90% of the cumulative disbursements of the first three quarters of Rs 700 crore.

The payments bank said that this growth was driven by increasing rural credit demand and scaling partnerships with NBFCs, leveraging the banks merchant-led distribution model.

The current portfolio is focused on secured lending products, including home loans, gold loans, loan against property, and merchant business loans. This initiative forms part of the banks strategic transition toward becoming a small finance bank, with a focus on building credit distribution capabilities while maintaining an asset-light model. The bank continues to use its merchant network to originate loans, while partner NBFCs underwrite and carry the credit risk. Fino Payments Bank, a subsidiary of Fino Paytech, is a technology-led, asset-light digital bank serving emerging India. Backed by marquee investors including ICICI Group, BPCL, Blackstone, LIC, and IFC, Fino operates a high-volume, low-cost model focused on financial inclusion. The bank has received In-principle approval from RBI to convert into a small finance bank on 5th December 2025, making it the first payments bank to achieve this distinction.