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Fino Payments Bank migrates its core banking system to Finacle

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Last Updated : Apr 15 2026 | 9:50 PM IST
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Fino Payments Bank has successfully migrated its Core Banking System (CBS) to Finacle, marking a major milestone in its digital transformation journey. The migration establishes a scalable, modular, and future-ready technology platform to support the Bank's next phase of growth, including its transition to a Small Finance Bank (SFB).

The migration was carried out through a carefully phased approach, with a temporary moderation in business volumes during Q4 FY26 to prioritise system stability and data integrity. Despite the scale and complexity involved, the transition was completed within the anticipated timeline, underscoring strong execution and operational discipline.

Commenting on the development, Ketan Merchant, Interim CEO, said: This migration represents a strategic investment of over ~₹200 crore in building a robust digital foundation for the future. The new modular architecture allows efficient growth across liabilities, lending, and payments. It also significantly accelerates product launches, strengthening our readiness for the SFB journey.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 9:50 PM IST

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