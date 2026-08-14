Fino Payments Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.72 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 18.43% to Rs 72.23 crore

Net loss of Fino Payments Bank reported to Rs 13.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 17.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 18.43% to Rs 72.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 60.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.72.2360.99-294.93-556.62-13.7224.63-13.7224.63-13.7217.76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News