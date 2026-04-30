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Fino Payments Bank standalone net profit declines 70.42% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Total Operating Income rise 21.45% to Rs 64.10 crore

Net profit of Fino Payments Bank declined 70.42% to Rs 7.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 21.45% to Rs 64.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 43.30% to Rs 52.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 92.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 27.12% to Rs 248.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 195.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income64.1052.78 21 248.18195.23 27 OPM %-376.93-729.48 --464.85-739.10 - PBDT5.3929.70 -82 71.80108.35 -34 PBT5.3929.70 -82 71.80108.35 -34 NP7.1024.00 -70 52.4692.53 -43

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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