Fino Payments Bank surges after avg total deposits climb 11% YoY in June'26

Fino Payments Banks rallied 8.45% to Rs 146.90 after the small finance bank's average total deposits jumped 11% to Rs 2,755 crore in June 2026 compared with Rs 2477 crore in June 2025.

The bank opened 3,13,263 new deposit accounts in June 2026, registering a 31% year-on-year (YoY) increase from 2,39,300 accounts opened in the corresponding month last year.

During the month, the bank's digitally active customer base expanded 22% YoY to 64.7 lakh customers, while active FinoPay customers climbed 38% YoY to 8.4 lakh.

Loan referral disbursals witnessed robust growth, surging 253% YoY to Rs 240 crore in June 2026 compared with Rs 68 crore in June 2025.