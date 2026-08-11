Finolex Cables consolidated net profit rises 53.14% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 44.26% to Rs 2013.15 croreNet profit of Finolex Cables rose 53.14% to Rs 249.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 162.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 44.26% to Rs 2013.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1395.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2013.151395.52 44 OPM %12.139.77 -PBDT336.02216.26 55 PBT314.46202.55 55 NP249.04162.62 53
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