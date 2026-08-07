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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Finolex Industries consolidated net profit rises 16.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Finolex Industries consolidated net profit rises 16.67% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 9:14 AM IST
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Sales decline 15.30% to Rs 883.58 crore

Net profit of Finolex Industries rose 16.67% to Rs 114.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 98.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 15.30% to Rs 883.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1043.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales883.581043.15 -15 OPM %12.068.97 -PBDT175.27157.57 11 PBT147.80130.96 13 NP114.5298.16 17

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

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