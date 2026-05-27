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Finolex Industries consolidated net profit rises 58.74% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 10:31 AM IST
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Sales rise 12.12% to Rs 1313.88 crore

Net profit of Finolex Industries rose 58.74% to Rs 261.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 164.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.12% to Rs 1313.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1171.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.12% to Rs 599.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 800.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.69% to Rs 4113.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4141.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1313.881171.81 12 4113.434141.97 -1 OPM %25.2714.62 -16.5011.49 - PBDT377.22250.09 51 911.79732.96 24 PBT351.01223.20 57 805.04626.25 29 NP261.25164.58 59 599.05800.03 -25

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

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