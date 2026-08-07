Finolex Industries has reported 16.7% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 114.52 crore despite a 15.3% fall in revenue to Rs 883.58 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

The company's sales volume fell by 27% to 67,699 MT in Q1 FY27 from 92,129 MT in Q1 FY27. The fall in volumes was mainly due to weak demand and volatility in PVC Price.

Total operating expenses added up to Rs 777.01 crore in the June'26 quarter, down 18.2% YoY. The was primarily due to lower raw material costs (down 32% YoY), lower employee expenses (down 5.5% YoY) and lower other expenses (down 3.2% YoY).