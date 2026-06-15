Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Finquest Financial Solutions Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 31.20 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Finquest Financial Solutions Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 31.20 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 15 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
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Sales decline 46.48% to Rs 4.49 crore

Net Loss of Finquest Financial Solutions Pvt reported to Rs 31.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 23.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 46.48% to Rs 4.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 8.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 59.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 35.60% to Rs 30.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4.498.39 -46 30.7147.69 -36 OPM %-814.03-282.36 --2.02156.72 - PBDT-36.74-26.81 -37 -6.0856.78 PL PBT-36.88-26.90 -37 -6.5656.26 PL NP-31.20-23.98 -30 -8.8859.21 PL

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First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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