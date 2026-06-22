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Firm strength in dollar offsets gains in INR made from positive equities and easing oil prices

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Last Updated : Jun 22 2026 | 5:32 PM IST
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The Indian rupee depreciated 34 paise to close at 94.67 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, weighed down by the strength of the American currency in the overseas market. Rupee witnessed volatility as steady debt and deposit inflows pulled the domestic currency in one way, while the lack of clarity on the Middle East peace deal and a firm dollar pulled it the other way. The Indian stock market, which snapped a five-day winning streak on Friday, rebounded and closed higher on Monday, lifted by gains in technology, healthcare and oil sectors. The mood in the market remained positive amid reports of progress in US-Iran peace talks. Additionally, weak oil prices eased concerns about inflation. The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up by 291.17 points or 0.38% at 77,094.07 after scaling a low of 77,160.67 and a high of 77,325.56 intraday. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 94.42, registering a decline of 9 paise from its previous close. In intraday trade, the rupee traded in the range of 94.24 to 94.76.

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First Published: Jun 22 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

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