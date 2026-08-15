First Fintec standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 13.85% to Rs 0.56 croreNet profit of First Fintec rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 13.85% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.560.65 -14 OPM %5.366.15 -PBDT0.090.09 0 PBT0.070.07 0 NP0.060.05 20
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