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Fischer Medical Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.10 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 4:12 PM IST
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Sales rise 98.76% to Rs 97.73 crore

Net loss of Fischer Medical Ventures reported to Rs 7.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 98.76% to Rs 97.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 49.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 2463.64% to Rs 31.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 178.75% to Rs 308.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 110.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales97.7349.17 99 308.58110.70 179 OPM %1.025.08 -13.963.00 - PBDT-1.332.43 PL 49.564.34 1042 PBT-2.251.92 PL 46.582.71 1619 NP-7.101.31 PL 31.021.21 2464

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:12 PM IST

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