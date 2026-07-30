Fischer receives CDSCO approval for import of Spincare Portable Wound Care System

Fischer Medical Ventures announced today that Nanomedic Technologies (Lod, Israel), its associate company, has received regulatory clearance from India's Central Licensing Authority (CDSCO) to import and distribute the Spincare Portable Wound Care System. The approval, issued under Form MD-27 of the Medical Devices Rules, 2017, marks a significant regulatory milestone and positions Fischer Medical Ventures at the forefront of India's rapidly growing advanced wound care market.

The Spincare system is a portable, hand-held device that applies a breathable, transparent nano fiber film directly onto wounds at the point of care eliminating the need for traditional dressings in many clinical scenarios. Cleared as a Class C medical device, Spincare is indicated for use across a broad range of skin breaches.