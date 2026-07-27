Five-Star Business Finance standalone net profit rises 1.92% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.38% to Rs 828.98 croreNet profit of Five-Star Business Finance rose 1.92% to Rs 271.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 266.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.38% to Rs 828.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 786.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales828.98786.68 5 OPM %64.2969.40 -PBDT371.16363.17 2 PBT361.95354.95 2 NP271.41266.31 2
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