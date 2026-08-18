Five-year bond yield hardens as FCNR(B) position unwinding weighs on trade

Shorter-tenor bonds, particularly the five-year paper that had outperformed after the FCNR(B) swap scheme was announced, have come under significant pressure following the RBI’s decision to close the swap window for FCNR(B) deposits early. The five-year bond yield has hardened by around 10 basis points over the past two trading sessions.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond settled at 6.83 per cent, against the previous close of 6.81 per cent, while that on the benchmark five-year government bond settled at 6.46 per cent, against the previous close of 6.44 per cent.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond could rise further and trade closer to 6.85 per cent by end-August, said dealers.

Market participants said traders had built positions in five-year bonds to benefit from the expected deployment of FCNR(B) inflows, as the deposits were largely for three- to five-year tenors. The early closure of the swap window has prompted some of these positions to be unwound, putting pressure on the shorter-tenor segment. “A lot of people had built positions in five years on the back of these flows because these flows were for the period of three to five years. As to match the outflows, people had built some positions,” a senior executive at a primary dealership said. “There was more positioning of traders in five years and that is being unwound,” the person added.

Market participants said that unwinding is largely a reversal of positions built around the FCNR(B) inflows rather than a reflection of a deterioration in domestic liquidity. With the swap window set to close on August 31, the FCNR(B) flows will no longer provide the same support to the bond market. The RBI had initially kept the facility open until September 30. The end of the scheme is also shifting the market’s focus back towards global factors, particularly US Treasury yields and crude oil prices. “Now we will be back to the global cues,” said a market participant, adding that the FCNR(B) facility had been a positive factor that had helped the bond market remain on a bullish note.