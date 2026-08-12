Flair Writing Industries consolidated net profit declines 0.28% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.64% to Rs 319.25 croreNet profit of Flair Writing Industries declined 0.28% to Rs 28.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.64% to Rs 319.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 288.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales319.25288.54 11 OPM %16.7117.17 -PBDT53.3151.57 3 PBT38.9738.82 0 NP28.5628.64 0
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