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Flex Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.49 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 9:10 AM IST
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Sales rise 23.75% to Rs 55.75 crore

Net Loss of Flex Foods reported to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 5.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.75% to Rs 55.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 45.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 31.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 32.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.89% to Rs 190.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 148.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales55.7545.05 24 190.05148.60 28 OPM %12.237.17 -0.02-2.77 - PBDT1.27-2.39 LP -24.41-26.54 8 PBT-3.08-6.52 53 -42.12-43.20 3 NP-2.49-5.24 52 -31.79-32.50 2

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

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