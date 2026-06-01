Flexituff Ventures International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 69.21 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 99.55% to Rs 0.27 crore

Net Loss of Flexituff Ventures International reported to Rs 69.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 11.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 99.55% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 60.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 134.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 237.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 94.18% to Rs 16.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 288.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.