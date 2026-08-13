Flomic Global Logistics reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.06 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.37% to Rs 120.00 croreNet profit of Flomic Global Logistics reported to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.37% to Rs 120.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 101.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales120.00101.38 18 OPM %8.986.07 -PBDT8.833.65 142 PBT2.73-3.30 LP NP2.06-2.98 LP
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