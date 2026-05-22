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Flomic Global Logistics standalone net profit rises 82.90% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 9:15 AM IST
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Sales decline 8.64% to Rs 108.01 crore

Net profit of Flomic Global Logistics rose 82.90% to Rs 3.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.64% to Rs 108.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 118.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 91.62% to Rs 0.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.68% to Rs 431.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 500.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales108.01118.23 -9 431.73500.15 -14 OPM %11.779.59 -8.578.73 - PBDT10.629.51 12 27.7132.74 -15 PBT4.082.35 74 0.694.75 -85 NP3.531.93 83 0.313.70 -92

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

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