Flomic Global Logistics standalone net profit rises 82.90% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 8.64% to Rs 108.01 crore

Net profit of Flomic Global Logistics rose 82.90% to Rs 3.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.64% to Rs 108.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 118.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 91.62% to Rs 0.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.68% to Rs 431.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 500.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.