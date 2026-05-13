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Flora Corporation standalone net profit declines 61.75% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 3:31 PM IST
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Sales decline 47.30% to Rs 26.15 crore

Net profit of Flora Corporation declined 61.75% to Rs 4.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 47.30% to Rs 26.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 49.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 181.82% to Rs 0.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 42.86% to Rs 84.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 147.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales26.1549.62 -47 84.52147.91 -43 OPM %16.3322.13 -0.380.11 - PBDT4.2310.96 -61 0.320.15 113 PBT4.2310.96 -61 0.310.15 107 NP4.2010.98 -62 0.310.11 182

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

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