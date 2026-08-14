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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fluidomat standalone net profit declines 16.79% in the June 2026 quarter

Fluidomat standalone net profit declines 16.79% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
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Sales decline 4.36% to Rs 11.85 crore

Net profit of Fluidomat declined 16.79% to Rs 2.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 4.36% to Rs 11.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales11.8512.39 -4 OPM %20.6824.86 -PBDT3.273.87 -16 PBT2.983.58 -17 NP2.232.68 -17

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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