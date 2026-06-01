Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fluidomat standalone net profit rises 60.72% in the March 2026 quarter

Fluidomat standalone net profit rises 60.72% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 39.57% to Rs 29.24 crore

Net profit of Fluidomat rose 60.72% to Rs 10.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 39.57% to Rs 29.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.72% to Rs 20.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.39% to Rs 72.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 72.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales29.2420.95 40 72.4672.18 0 OPM %45.0140.10 -33.0137.81 - PBDT14.079.10 55 28.0730.75 -9 PBT13.788.83 56 26.8729.81 -10 NP10.276.39 61 20.0622.22 -10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

C J Gelatine Products standalone net profit rises 240.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Computer Point reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.54 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Stock Alert: RPP Infra Projects, Indigo, NMDC, GRM Overseas, Glenmark Pharma, NOCIL

GIFT Nifty hints at green start for equities

Hindustan Zinc appoints Amit Gupta as CFO

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story