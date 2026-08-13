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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / FM Sitharaman says public capital must act as a catalyst and not a substitute for private investment

FM Sitharaman says public capital must act as a catalyst and not a substitute for private investment

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
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Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman stated that government has strengthened its infrastructure ecosystem through sustained public capital expenditure and complementary structural reforms. Public investment has expanded significantly compared to a decade ago, reflecting a deliberate strategy to create productive national assets across highways, railways, ports, logistics systems, digital infrastructure, and energy networks. However, she noted that public capital must act as a catalyst not a substitute for private investment, and in support of this principle, Government of India has carried out multiple reforms. She made these comments in the keynote address delivered at the Seminar on The Role of the New Development Bank in Mobilising Private Capital in Member Countries, on the sidelines of the BRICS Finance Minsters and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) Meeting, being held in Jaipur.

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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