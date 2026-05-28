Focus Lighting & Fixtures consolidated net profit rises 120.34% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 44.36% to Rs 59.91 crore

Net profit of Focus Lighting & Fixtures rose 120.34% to Rs 2.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 44.36% to Rs 59.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 66.62% to Rs 5.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.43% to Rs 187.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 183.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.