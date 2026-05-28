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Focus Lighting & Fixtures consolidated net profit rises 120.34% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:26 AM IST
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Sales rise 44.36% to Rs 59.91 crore

Net profit of Focus Lighting & Fixtures rose 120.34% to Rs 2.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 44.36% to Rs 59.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 66.62% to Rs 5.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.43% to Rs 187.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 183.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales59.9141.50 44 187.78183.33 2 OPM %10.229.30 -8.4114.28 - PBDT6.383.79 68 17.4228.04 -38 PBT3.621.07 238 7.5819.96 -62 NP2.601.18 120 5.0715.19 -67

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:26 AM IST

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