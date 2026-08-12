Focus Lighting & Fixtures consolidated net profit rises 32.87% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.88% to Rs 48.86 croreNet profit of Focus Lighting & Fixtures rose 32.87% to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.88% to Rs 48.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 41.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales48.8641.45 18 OPM %12.6710.33 -PBDT6.604.80 38 PBT3.902.63 48 NP2.872.16 33
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