Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchArdee Share PriceStocks to BuyGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group Stocks TodayManappuram Finance ShareJharkhand Exam Protest Day 19
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Focus Lighting & Fixtures consolidated net profit rises 32.87% in the June 2026 quarter

Focus Lighting & Fixtures consolidated net profit rises 32.87% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:26 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 17.88% to Rs 48.86 crore

Net profit of Focus Lighting & Fixtures rose 32.87% to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.88% to Rs 48.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 41.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales48.8641.45 18 OPM %12.6710.33 -PBDT6.604.80 38 PBT3.902.63 48 NP2.872.16 33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sabrimala Industries India consolidated net profit declines 14.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Gujarat Energy consolidated net profit rises 69.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Aerpace Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.12 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Laxmi Cotspin reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.44 crore in the June 2026 quarter

KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) consolidated net profit rises 8.45% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:26 AM IST

Next Story