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Foods & Inns consolidated net profit declines 16.42% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 4:10 PM IST
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Sales decline 27.29% to Rs 288.89 crore

Net profit of Foods & Inns declined 16.42% to Rs 19.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 27.29% to Rs 288.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 397.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 34.55% to Rs 27.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 42.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.51% to Rs 868.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 992.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales288.89397.33 -27 868.02992.08 -13 OPM %13.8012.16 -11.5211.76 - PBDT34.2835.67 -4 64.9371.07 -9 PBT28.1730.28 -7 40.4050.35 -20 NP19.4923.32 -16 27.6942.31 -35

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:10 PM IST

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