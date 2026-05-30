Foods & Inns consolidated net profit declines 16.42% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 27.29% to Rs 288.89 crore

Net profit of Foods & Inns declined 16.42% to Rs 19.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 27.29% to Rs 288.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 397.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 34.55% to Rs 27.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 42.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.51% to Rs 868.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 992.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.