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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Foods & Inns consolidated net profit declines 46.06% in the June 2026 quarter

Foods & Inns consolidated net profit declines 46.06% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:33 AM IST
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Sales decline 33.31% to Rs 157.49 crore

Net profit of Foods & Inns declined 46.06% to Rs 3.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 33.31% to Rs 157.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 236.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales157.49236.15 -33 OPM %12.9810.87 -PBDT11.8215.73 -25 PBT5.7010.05 -43 NP3.837.10 -46

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:33 AM IST

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