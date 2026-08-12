Foods & Inns consolidated net profit declines 46.06% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 33.31% to Rs 157.49 croreNet profit of Foods & Inns declined 46.06% to Rs 3.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 33.31% to Rs 157.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 236.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales157.49236.15 -33 OPM %12.9810.87 -PBDT11.8215.73 -25 PBT5.7010.05 -43 NP3.837.10 -46
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