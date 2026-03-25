Foods & Inns Ltd Spikes 5.24%, BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index Rises 1.54%

Foods & Inns Ltd has lost 9.47% over last one month compared to 9.18% fall in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 10.38% drop in the SENSEX

Foods & Inns Ltd rose 5.24% today to trade at Rs 55. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index is up 1.54% to quote at 17346.37. The index is down 9.18 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindustan Unilever Ltd increased 5.03% and Jagatjit Industries Ltd added 4.84% on the day. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index went down 10.14 % over last one year compared to the 4.31% fall in benchmark SENSEX.