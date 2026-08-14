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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Forbes & Company consolidated net profit declines 25.93% in the June 2026 quarter

Forbes & Company consolidated net profit declines 25.93% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 3:12 PM IST
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Sales decline 40.94% to Rs 13.26 crore

Net profit of Forbes & Company declined 25.93% to Rs 3.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 40.94% to Rs 13.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales13.2622.45 -41 OPM %8.455.12 -PBDT4.646.33 -27 PBT4.105.76 -29 NP3.604.86 -26

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 3:12 PM IST

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