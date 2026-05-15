Forbes & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.97 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 80.62% to Rs 17.19 crore

Net loss of Forbes & Company reported to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 102.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 80.62% to Rs 17.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 88.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 89.08% to Rs 13.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 122.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 61.78% to Rs 76.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 199.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.