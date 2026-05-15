Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Forbes & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.97 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Forbes & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.97 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 9:16 AM IST
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Sales decline 80.62% to Rs 17.19 crore

Net loss of Forbes & Company reported to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 102.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 80.62% to Rs 17.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 88.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 89.08% to Rs 13.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 122.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 61.78% to Rs 76.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 199.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales17.1988.68 -81 76.14199.23 -62 OPM %-4.7113.02 -9.9813.06 - PBDT0.4113.50 -97 21.0941.82 -50 PBT-0.8513.09 PL 18.1840.24 -55 NP-1.97102.84 PL 13.41122.76 -89

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

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